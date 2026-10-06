Ravens players attend Trump's Tradepoint Atlantic speech in Baltimore County

Several Baltimore Ravens players attended President Trump's speech at Tradepoint Atlantic on Tuesday, where he touted a major economic development project planned for Sparrows Point.

Mr. Trump pointed out four Ravens in attendance: kicker Tyler Loop, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, long snapper Nick Moore and punter Ryan Eckley.

"What a team you have this year. What a great team," Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump also singled out Moore, praising the long snapper's contributions to the Ravens.

"He sort of looked coach-like, and I said, 'Is he the coach?' They said, 'No, he's the snapper,'" Mr. Trump said. "Nowadays those long snappers are very valuable. He has done a great job with that, and he has an unblemished record. How far is that, like 10 yards? He throws strikes."

Mr. Trump also praised Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, complimenting his play on the field and recalling that he had previously met Jackson's mother in Florida.

"Say hello to your quarterback," Mr. Trump said. "Tell him I know his mother. I met his mother a few times in Palm Beach and she is a fantastic, beautiful woman. But give him my regards, he is some player."

$3.7 billion project planned for Sparrows Point

The Ravens players attended the speech as Mr. Trump highlighted Anduril Industries' plans to build Arsenal-2, a $3.7 billion project at Sparrows Point in Baltimore County.

The project is expected to create more than 3,100 permanent jobs and support more than 14,000 existing jobs. It is also expected to receive tax subsidies.

Anduril says the facility will manufacture components for nuclear submarines and support the U.S. Navy's mission.

The development is expected to be Maryland's largest job-creation project in more than a decade.