Baltimore Ravens partner with Perdue Farms and Maryland Food Bank to fight hunger

The Baltimore Ravens, Perdue Farms and the Maryland Food Bank announced a new multi-year partnership Monday aimed at fighting hunger across Maryland.

The partnership, which names Perdue the official chicken of the Baltimore Ravens, launches a season-long initiative called "Rushing to Fight Hunger."

Under the program, Perdue will donate 1,300 meals to the Maryland Food Bank for every 100 rushing yards the Ravens gain during the 2026 NFL season.

"We're especially excited with some of the running backs that we have on our team," said Kelly Tallant, the Ravens' director of communications. "We're so excited to see how these yards will accumulate and translate to meals for Maryland families."

"Food insecurity is an issue"

The partnership officially launched Monday at the Maryland Food Bank, where Perdue donated nearly 43,000 pounds of chicken, enough for more than 35,000 meals, and volunteers from the Ravens, Perdue and the food bank helped pack food for distribution.

Chris Perdue, senior vice president of marketing for Perdue, said the initiative reflects the company's long-standing commitment to supporting Maryland communities.

"Food insecurity is an issue that needs to be solved in our communities, so we wanted to partner with the Ravens to make sure that we're bringing food into our communities for those who need it," Perdue said.

Food assistance remains high in Maryland

The announcement comes as the Maryland Food Bank says demand for assistance remains high. According to the organization, one in three Marylanders experiences food insecurity.

Maryland Food Bank President and CEO Meg Kimmel said that while food insecurity surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, the need has remained elevated as many families continue to face rising housing, utility and grocery costs.

"We're seeing household costs, everyone is paying a lot for utilities, rent and mortgage and also just grocery costs, which we all know are continuing to get higher," Kimmel said.

Kimmel said she hopes the partnership will provide lasting support beyond the upcoming football season.

"Their partnerships are deep and ongoing and this is creating a durable path forward for us to address food insecurity and ultimately build a food-secure Maryland," she said.

In addition to the hunger initiative, Perdue products will be served throughout M&T Bank Stadium and at the Ravens' Under Armour Performance Center as part of the new partnership.