Baltimore Ravens reportedly optimistic about Nnamdi Madubuike's return after neck surgery

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly encouraged that star defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike could return to the field at some point this upcoming season.

Madubuike sustained a career-threatening neck injury in the second week of the 2025 season. He missed the rest of the season after racking up two sacks and nine quarterback pressures in two games.

Madubuike underwent neck surgery last week, and doctors believe he will be able to resume playing this season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Madubuike's impact on Baltimore's defense

Madubuike, a two-time Pro Bowl performer, signed a four-year, $98 million contract extension before the 2024 season, keeping him under contract in Baltimore through the 2027 season.

The former third-round draft pick out of Texas A&M notched a career-high 13 sacks in 2023. He followed that up with 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2024.

In his six-year NFL career, all in Baltimore, Madubuike has 203 tackles, 30 sacks, and 42 tackles for loss. He was a Pro Bowl performer in 2023 and 2024.

Madubuike's presence would be a huge addition to the Ravens' defense, which was near the bottom of the NFL in sacks last season. Baltimore bolstered its pass rush in the offseason with the signing of star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson and the Ravens reached a four-year, $112 million deal in March. He has 81 sacks in nine seasons with New Orleans and Cincinnati. He reached double-digits four times, including 17.5 in consecutive seasons in 2023 and 2024.