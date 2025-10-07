Watch CBS News
Baltimore Ravens mourn loss of superfan 'Captain Dee-Fense'

By
Christian Olaniran
Digital Producer, CBS Baltimore
Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.
The Baltimore Ravens are mourning the loss of superfan Wes Henson, best known as "Captain Dee-Fense."

In a social media post, the team described Henson as "a man who cared deeply about people and is enshrined as a Hall of Fame Fan. Captain Dee-Fense will forever be remembered for the remarkable joy, encouragement, and love he regularly gave to everyone around him."

In a 2016 article on the Ravens website, Henson wrote, "I've always had a heartfelt belief that defense wins championships."

Beyond cheering from the stands, Henson was a regular presence at charitable and community events.

