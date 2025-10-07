Baltimore Ravens mourn loss of superfan 'Captain Dee-Fense'

The Baltimore Ravens are mourning the loss of superfan Wes Henson, best known as "Captain Dee-Fense."

In a social media post, the team described Henson as "a man who cared deeply about people and is enshrined as a Hall of Fame Fan. Captain Dee-Fense will forever be remembered for the remarkable joy, encouragement, and love he regularly gave to everyone around him."

Today we mourn the loss of Wes Henson (aka Captain Dee-Fense), whose pride and passion for Baltimore were one-of-a-kind. pic.twitter.com/zswLezLyKE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 7, 2025

In a 2016 article on the Ravens website, Henson wrote, "I've always had a heartfelt belief that defense wins championships."

Beyond cheering from the stands, Henson was a regular presence at charitable and community events.