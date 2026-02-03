Baltimore Ravens' Minter praises new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's "innovative mindset"

Declan Doyle doesn't turn 30 until next month.

He's already one of the NFL's most important assistant coaching hires of this offseason.

The Baltimore Ravens made it official Monday. They've hired Doyle to be their offensive coordinator. He takes over a unit that was phenomenal in 2024 before regressing this season as two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson dealt with injury problems.

Doyle was born almost exactly 10 months before Jackson.

"An architect of offense, Declan will build around our players through communication, collaboration, relationships and trust," Jesse Minter, who was hired to replace John Harbaugh as Baltimore's coach, said in a statement. "His innovative mindset, collaborative spirit, team-first approach and extensive NFL experience make him an outstanding addition to the Ravens organization."

Doyle was previously the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears under Ben Johnson. Chicago improved into a playoff team this season, with second-year quarterback Caleb Williams taking significant steps forward.

Now Doyle will have a crucial role with Baltimore, with Minter planning to call the defense. The 2024 Ravens averaged 6.85 yards per play, the third most in NFL history, and set a league record with 5.76 yards per rush.

But Baltimore slipped to an 8-9 record this season and missed the playoffs, resulting in Harbaugh's firing.