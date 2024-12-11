Tickets for potential Baltimore Ravens Wild Card playoff game go on sale Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens' playoff tickets for a potential Wild Card game at M&T Bank Stadium will go on sale to the public on Thursday, December 12.

Fans can begin purchasing tickets at 10 a.m. at this website.

If the Ravens don't host a Wild Card Game, automatic refunds will be given to anyone who purchased tickets.

"We're excited that our team has positioned itself for another postseason run and the possibility of hosting a playoff game," Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman said. "These next several weeks are sure to bring anticipation and high energy as we continue to chase our championship aspirations."

As of this week, the Ravens (8-5) would be the fifth overall seed in the AFC playoffs. They are two games behind AFC North leader Pittsburgh (10-3) for the top spot in the division.

Baltimore travels to the New York Giants this weekend, followed by Pittsburgh at home (Dec. 21), at Houston (Dec. 25) and Cleveland at home (Jan. 4 or Jan. 5).

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has 3,290 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and three interceptions. Running back Derrick Henry has 1,407 yards with 13 touchdowns.