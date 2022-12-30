Watch CBS News
Lamar Jackson ruled out Sunday night against Steelers

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth straight game when the Steelers visit Baltimore Sunday. 

Jackson hasn't played since the first quarter against Denver on Dec. 4, when he injured his knee. 

Tyler Huntley has led the Ravens to a 3-1 record since filling in for Jackson. He passed for 115 yards with a touchdown in the Ravens' 17-9 win over Atlanta last week.

Huntley has thrown for 528 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while gaining 113 yards on the ground.

The Ravens (10-5) clinched a playoff spot with two games remaining.

When Jackson was first injured, Head Coach John Harbaugh said it was not expected to be season-ending. Last year, Jackson hurt his ankle and missed the final four games, all of which the team lost.

