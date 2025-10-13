Of course the Ravens aren't as good without Lamar Jackson, but should the offense be this bad?

The Baltimore Ravens signed Cooper Rush to play in case of an emergency.

It hasn't gone well.

With Rush starting in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, the Ravens managed only 13 points over the past two games, falling into an even bigger hole entering this week's open date. Even if Jackson is back after the bye, Baltimore's inability to win even one game without him could haunt the team for the rest of the season.

On Monday, coach John Harbaugh was asked if Rush would remain the No. 2 quarterback behind Jackson.

"I'm going to say yes, but I would also say that we've got two backup quarterbacks," Harbaugh said. "I believe that. And we're going to have to see how we want to (manage) the roster."

Tyler Huntley, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game, replaced Rush in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, which dropped the Ravens to 1-5 on the season. That was after Rush, whom the Ravens acquired in the offseason to back up Jackson, turned the ball over five times in two games. Not all of those giveaways were entirely on him, but in general, Baltimore's passing game was not terribly functional.

Baltimore has now lost 11 of its last 13 games when Jackson didn't play.

"Our focus is going forward and what we can accomplish for the next 11 games to try to earn our way into the playoffs, which obviously, as pointed out last night, has not been done very often with the record we have," Harbaugh said. "But we still believe we can do it."

Only four teams since the merger have started 1-5 and then made the playoffs: Cincinnati in 1970, Kansas City in 2015, Indianapolis in 2018 and Washington in 2020.

What's working

After a few quiet games, Derrick Henry rushed for 122 yards on a season-high 24 carries, a sign that Baltimore's running game could became pretty fearsome again once the Ravens have Jackson back.

What needs help

Baltimore's goal-line offense has been shockingly poor this season, with or without Jackson. With the game tied at 3, the Ravens were stopped on four straight runs near the end of the first half by the Rams. Two of those were failed tush pushes.

Baltimore ranked third in goal-to-go efficiency last season but has fallen to 28th in 2025. The Ravens this season have scored touchdowns just 57% of the time in that situation.

"I'd have to say it's been surprising. We have not been able to punch the ball in, which last year, we were able to do it," Harbaugh said. "So, we're looking at every aspect of it — scheme, keeping people more off balance, effectively running a quarterback sneak, which was really disappointing."

Stock up

The Ravens showed some fight at the line of scrimmage — and more physicality than the previous weekend against Houston. Baltimore outrushed the Rams 179 yards to 74.

Stock down

It was a rough day for receiver Zay Flowers, who had been a bright spot on offense before this game. His third-quarter fumble led to a touchdown that put the Ravens down 17-3, and another fumble on a handoff between Rush and Flowers derailed a promising drive.

Injuries

Although safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerback Marlon Humphrey were able to return after missing the Houston game, Baltimore lost edge rusher Tavius Robinson to a broken foot. Harbaugh said Robinson could be out six to eight weeks.

Tackle Ronnie Stanley returned after missing a game with ankle problems, but he played only 23 of Baltimore's 78 offensive snaps.

Key number

3 — The number of times the Ravens have been held without a touchdown since Jackson was drafted in 2018. He didn't play much in the other two games, either.

Next steps

Baltimore's schedule eases up after the bye. The Ravens face Chicago on Oct. 26. The Bears were 2-2 entering Monday night's game at Washington. Baltimore's next five opponents after that are currently a combined 7-22.