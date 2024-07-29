Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson "locked in" after missing practices with illness

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice time because of an illness, but it didn't prevent him from mentally staying in the game.

Jackson, who is entering his seventh season, was held out of four of the Ravens' first five training camp practices. He attempted to return last Wednesday, but could only practice for about 90 minutes.

The two-time NFL MVP spoke on Monday about his illness and returning to the practice field.

"Just because I was down, I'm still locked in," Jackson said. "I know what time it is. It's camp time, so with me going down for a couple of days, my mind was still in it. I had to hurry up and get better so I can be out here with my guys."

Jackson didn't explain what the illness was, but he has missed some time over the past few seasons because of being sick.

"I think that sometimes, because [when I was in college] in Louisville, I never got sick," Jackson said. "I never was sick. But it comes and goes."

Jackson returned to practice on Saturday and made it through his second practice on Monday.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson is working with team doctors and going through tests to make sure he is full-go.

"It's good to be back, back out with my guys, out with the coaching staff, it's football season," Jackson said.

Jackson, last year's MVP, passed for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2023. He also led the Ravens with 821 rushing yards.

The Ravens lost in the AFC Championship Game, 17-10, to the Kansas City, one win from the Super Bowl.

Jackson said he's determined to bring a Super Bowl championship back to Baltimore.

"That's been the first checkbox for me, since 2018," Jackson said. "I said whenever I was drafted, I said that and I meant that. This is the highest level of this game, so you have to go out a champion. I want to be labeled as a champion, not just an MVP."

The Ravens begin preseason on Friday, August 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. They kick off the regular-season on Thursday, Sept. 5 in Kansas City.