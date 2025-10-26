Ravens' Harbaugh calls the mix-up over Jackson's injury status an 'honest' mistake

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh called his team's injury list mix-up an "honest mistake" after the Ravens listed Lamar Jackson as a full participant in practice Friday, then retroactively changed the designation to limited the following day.

"Nobody's trying to hide anything," Harbaugh said after Baltimore's 30-16 win over Chicago on Sunday. "There's no advantage to be gained with that."

On Friday, the Ravens listed Jackson as a full participant in practice and as questionable for Sunday's game. Then, on Saturday, Baltimore ruled Jackson out for Sunday and said he'd actually been limited Friday. The team's explanation was that Jackson had practiced "fully" — but that because he didn't take starter reps, he should have been listed as limited.

NFL to investigate

The NFL said it would look into the matter. According to league policy, full participation means 100% of a player's normal repetitions.

"I'm not involved in those rules. I don't know those particular rules. I think in their defense, he practiced a full practice," Harbaugh said. "I think they felt like because he did the same number of reps it was a full practice, but when you dig in and you read the rule, at the end of the day it wasn't right. As soon as we found out, we changed it."

Harbaugh was asked who he was referring to as "they" in that comment.

"That's in the training room, and the PR and the other side," he said.

Unclear on status designations

Harbaugh seemed unclear on what status designations are available.

"I do think if we'd had the old status, maybe they would have said doubtful. Maybe? I don't know," he said. "But questionable or out, we weren't going to say out because he wasn't out until Saturday, when that conversation was had on the medical side."

Doubtful is still a designation that can be used on the injury report.

Tyler Huntley ended up starting in Jackson's place and led the Ravens to their highest-scoring game since Week 3 — the last time they had Jackson for a full game.

"We always prepare for Lamar," Chicago coach Ben Johnson said. "Then when we found out he wasn't playing, it was get ready for the next guy."