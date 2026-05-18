Baltimore Ravens to have joint practices at Minnesota, at home against Washington

The Baltimore Ravens will participate in two joint practices during training camp this summer, including a home clash with the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders will visit the Ravens' Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday, August 26, in Owings Mills, ahead of the Ravens and Commanders' preseason game in Baltimore on August 28.

The prior week, the Ravens will practice twice against the Minnesota Vikings at the TCO Performance Center in Minnesota. The practice will be on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, leading into their game on August 22.

"There's a lot of value in joint practice sessions," Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said. "We're excited to have multiple days of quality work against different teams during this year's training camp."

The teams have played each other in the preseason in seven of the past eight seasons.

The Ravens host the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, August 15, in the preseason opener. They travel to the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 13 in the season opener.

Previous joint practice with the Commanders

The Ravens previously hosted the Commanders at their Owings Mills training facility in 2023 for two days of joint practices.

Tempers flared between the teams, leading to a couple of skirmishes.

At one point in the practice, then-Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace and then-Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forrest were tangled up after a play and threw what appeared to be punches. Forbes was taken down by then-Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay in the skirmish.

Forbes appeared to be trying to knock the ball away from Wallace at the end of a play when the two swung at each other.

Shortly after, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was seen slamming Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson to the ground leading to another scuffle.

Ravens look to bounce back in 2026

The Baltimore Ravens just missed out on the playoffs in 2025, after losing the regular-season finale, 26-24, to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was the first time the Ravens missed the playoffs since 2021.

In the offseason, the Ravens added defensive end Trey Hendrickson and drafted guard Vega Ioane. They still have quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry, wide receiver Zay Flowers, tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Kyle Hamilton, linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.