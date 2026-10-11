Baltimore Ravens defeat Atlanta Falcons 30-23 in overtime on Sunday Night Football

The Baltimore Ravens rallied to beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-23 on Sunday night, overcoming the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who watched from the sidelines while recovering from an ankle injury.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley stepped up in Jackson's absence, leading Baltimore to a dramatic comeback before scoring a 1-yard touchdown run in overtime to give the Ravens the win. Safety Kyle Hamilton sealed the victory with an interception.

Huntley, who entered the game with a 5-7 record as a starter, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as Baltimore battled back from a 14-9 halftime deficit.

Derrick Henry caught an 18-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to pull the Ravens within 17-15, but Baltimore failed to convert the two-point attempt.

Atlanta added two field goals in the fourth quarter to extend its lead. With 40 seconds remaining in regulation, Huntley connected with Devontez Walker for a touchdown, and Henry ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game and force overtime.

The Ravens trailed 14-9 at halftime after Atlanta's Jesse Bates scooped up a fumble by Baltimore's Mark Andrews and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts added a 5-yard touchdown reception.

Baltimore kicker Tyler Loop made three field goals in the first half to keep the Ravens within striking distance.

Up next

The Ravens (4-1) travel to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 18.

The Falcons host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 18.