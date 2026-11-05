Baltimore Ravens fans stand by team despite injuries, losing streak

Even amid a difficult stretch for the Baltimore Ravens, fans showed up at M&T Bank Stadium Thursday night ready to cheer on their team.

The Ravens entered the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars looking to snap a three-game losing streak. But with star quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined by injury and backup Tyler Huntley also out, Baltimore faced another challenge.

The Ravens lost their fourth straight game with a 33-10 defeat to Jacksonville.

Still, if there's one thing about Ravens fans, it's that they're loyal — and they're not giving up on their team anytime soon.

Fans of all ages and from all over Maryland had one thing in common: They bleed purple.

"I'm so excited, this is my first prime time game, so I'm super happy," said Noah Bezalel.

Kierstyn Carter-Laman, who was born the same year the Ravens began playing, said the team has always been part of her life.

"I was born in '96, so I feel a kindred spirit to the Ravens. We were born at the same time. It's my team," she said.

"Everyone is showing good team spirit and energy," said Nicole Bivins of Parkville.

Even with the team's quarterback situation, fans said they weren't going to let injuries keep them away.

"It's amazing, we've got our quarterback injured, our second quarterback injured, and everyone is still out here supporting the team," said Matthew Suchman, who traveled from Florida with Conall.

With Jackson expected to miss at least three more games and Huntley also sidelined, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano got the start at quarterback.

Some fans were confident he could rise to the occasion.

"I think he can have an amazing game. Give good passes off, give Derrick Henry the ball and get the job done," one fan said.

Another had even bigger expectations.

"He has this. He's got it under control. He's going to be MVP at the end of the night," the fan said.

Others were simply hoping to see the Ravens find the end zone.

"Hopefully we score a touchdown," one fan said.

Despite the team's recent struggles and injuries, fans said the season was far from over.

"We're excited because unfortunately, with the circumstances, we still have to come support our birds," said Brian Mueller of Essex, who attended the game with Savannah Mueller.

"When the Ravens fans put their backs against the wall, this is when the team puts their back against the wall and we fight," another fan said.

Fans hoped the energy inside the stadium would help carry the team through the tough stretch.

Ravens fans will have another chance to show their support when Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, Nov. 17.