Who will the Baltimore Ravens draft? WJZ's Sports Team predicts their first-round pick.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23.

The Baltimore Ravens have 11 picks heading into the draft, beginning with the No. 14 pick in the first round on Thursday night.

WJZ's Sports Team predicts which prospect the Ravens will draft in the first round.

Alex Glaze, WJZ Sports Director

Prediction: Vega Ioane, Guard, Penn State

The Ravens' offensive line took a big step backward in 2025 and lost its most important lineman, Tyler Linderbaum, and two-year starter Daniel Faalele in free agency. Protecting Lamar Jackson should be priority number one for Eric DeCosta, and that is why I believe he will choose to address the offensive line in the first round.

At 6'4" 320 lbs., DeCosta says Ioane is "central casting" for what you want a guard to look like. He did not allow a sack in his last two years at Penn State and takes pride in keeping his quarterbacks clean. He is athletic, physical and plays with a mean streak.

Eric DeCosta does not need to overthink this. Draft Vega Ioane.

Grace Grill, WJZ Sports Reporter

Prediction: Kenyon Sadiq, Tight End, Oregon

Vega Ioane out of Penn State seems to be the favorite here for the Ravens to take at No.14 in this year's draft, and that makes total sense after losing two-thirds of their offensive line.

However, something I was intrigued by last season was the Ravens' signing of Mark Andrews when they did, and then, subsequently, losing Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar this offseason. I could see the Ravens taking a tight end at No.14 and many draft experts seem to be very high on Kenyon Sadiq out of Oregon.

Lamar Jackson seems to favor throwing to tight ends, but Mark Andrews will turn 31 this year, so the Ravens might need to start thinking about the future at that position.

You also can consider the fact that the Ravens new Offensive Coordinator, Declan Doyle, is coming from the Bears where they ran two tight ends on the field more than 45% of their plays.

Experts praise Sadiq for his blocking ability, which could be a nice compliment to Andrews, but also say he has elite speed and pass catching ability.

Draft history doesn't look favorably on first-round tight-ends, but, you know what they say, it's "The Next Flight," and why not add a Duck to the flock?

Torrey Smith, WJZ NFL Analyst and Two-time Super Bowl Champion

Prediction: Vega Ioane, Guard, Penn State

Vega is a guy that is going to have an opportunity to be a staple in this league for a long time. Why? He is fundamentally sound, he plays like a Raven, he is aggressive and he is a guy that you can put in.

Are fans going to be excited about him? Absolutely not. But if they aren't, it's because they don't understand football. He is a player that you want to be on your team. If you have the opportunity to pull in a young talent that is aggressive and ready to plug and play now, I think that is a big deal for this team.

Qadry Ismail, WJZ NFL Analyst and Two-time Super Bowl Champion

Prediction: Vega Ioane, Guard, Penn State

As the Baltimore Ravens prepare to take the clock at pick No. 14, it is clear that a new era has officially dawned in Charm City.

With Jesse Minter stepping in to replace the legendary John Harbaugh, the pressure is on General Manager Eric DeCosta to provide his new coach with the tools necessary to fix a unit that proved to be the team's Achilles' heel last season.

Despite the Ravens' offensive firepower, the protection was often a sieve; the team struggled significantly against aggressive looks, finishing the 2025 season with a 42.3% pressure rate allowed—one of the highest marks in the league. While their sack percentage sat at a respectable 4.58% due to play-making athleticism, the constant harassment of the pocket made sustained drives a grueling chore and underscored a desperate need for more "sand in the hourglass" along the interior.

The mandate for this offseason is simple: rebuild the trenches. The loss of Tyler Linderbaum to the Las Vegas Raiders on a massive free-agent deal left a gaping hole at the pivot that cannot be ignored.

While DeCosta has been active—signing veterans like Danny Pinter and John Simpson– and welcoming back Emory Jones and Andrew Vorhees from injury, these moves offer depth rather than a definitive solution. To truly solidify the line, the Ravens must target Penn State's Olaivavega "Vega" Ioane.

Widely regarded as a top five talent in this class, Ioane is a 6-foot-4, 320-pound mauler who combined elite power with rare lateral agility. Selecting Ioane at No. 14 isn't just about filling a vacancy, it's about drafting a cornerstone who can neutralize the blitz and restore the physical identity that Baltimore football demands.