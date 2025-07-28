Baltimore Ravens WR Devontez Walker looks to make the most of his opportunity

Baltimore Ravens second-year wide receiver Devontez Walker is looking forward to more opportunities this season.

Walker had just one catch for three yards and a touchdown in nine games in 2024, but with an offseason to learn his role, the former North Carolina college football player hopes to take a giant leap.

Walker spoke one-on-one with WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze during training camp.

"I'm fully aware of things this time," Walker said. "My rookie year, coming in, you don't know what you are getting into, every day was something different. This year, I am more aware of what we are doing and trying to accomplish."

Getting an opportunity

Walker talked about his mindset heading into year two, his relationship with Lamar Jackson, and what he has learned from veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who signed with the Ravens in the offseason.

This season, there will be a lot of talent catching passes from Jackson, so Walker knows to make the most of his opportunities.

"I feel like I'm a guy that can help this offense," Walker said. "I bring a lot of speed to this offense."

The Ravens' pass-catchers also include Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Isaiah Likely, and Mark Andrews.

Walker said he's learned to "make the most of every opportunity."

"Just preparing like I am going out there first with Lamar and the starters, and when my name gets called, taking full advantage of that opportunity when I get out there," Walker said.

Ravens start to the season

The Baltimore Ravens begin the preseason at home against the Indianapolis Colts.

They kick off the regular season on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 7 at the Buffalo Bills, where the Ravens' season ended in 2025 in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.