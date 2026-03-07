More than 300 hopefuls vie for coveted spot on Baltimore Ravens cheer team

We are still a few months away from football season, but the preparation begins now, as the Baltimore Ravens are hosting tryouts for their 2026 cheerleading team.

For two decades, Sean S has worked as a Baltimore Ravens cheerleader. Saturday was his last day trying and helping out with the team.

Though hundreds of other contenders joined him, hoping to continue his legacy and the others before him.

"It's been a wild 20 years, and I'm very, very thankful for all the opportunities and the memories that I've made," Sean said.

On Saturday morning, the first round of tryouts began. More than 300 hopefuls all stretched, leaped, and lifted during the open tryouts inside Merritt Clubs Downtown Athletic Club— hoping to make the cut.

"We'll teach our materials, our tryout dance, and do some stunting and go over the day before the team goes back in threes or fours to do their individual tryout," explained Tory Nymick, the Baltimore Ravens entertainment marketing manager.

Beyond the field

The team's work goes far beyond game days.

"Something that means the most to us is really coming from our hearts, of giving back to organizations like Barks Animal Shelter or visiting Walter Reed and doing some of the local pride parades or local zoo 5k and even being at little ones' birthday parties," explained Ali Kraus, the assistant dance coach, Baltimore Ravens.

There isn't a set number on how many will make the team this year … but whoever does must bring their A-game to the Flock.

"Give it your best. Just know that you put everything in that dance floor or the cheer floor. Don't worry about any regrets, just put it all there and then know that you did your best," Sean said.

"We're proud of the growth and energy our program continues to bring each year, and we're excited to begin the journey towards forming our 2026 squad," Ravens cheer coordinator Tina Galdieri expressed. "Auditions are always an inspiring time for us as we meet talented athletes who share a passion for performance, teamwork, and representing the Ravens organization both on and off the field."

The second round of tryouts will continue Sunday, followed by callbacks, additional interviews, and another round of tryouts.

The new members will be announced in a few weeks.