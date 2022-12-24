Watch CBS News
Baltimore Ravens beat Falcons 17-9, clinch playoff spot

By Danny Favret

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- On a day that saw some of the coldest game day temperatures in M&T Bank Stadium history, the Ravens sent their fans home with an early Christmas gift. 

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Falcons and with a Patriots loss, the team clinched a playoff spot.

It wasn't a pretty win for Baltimore. The team's red zone issues continued with the Ravens going 1-4 inside the 20.

The defense stole the show with two sacks, a turnover and stopping the Falcons on three out of four fourth-down attempts.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley went 9-17 for 115 yards and a touchdown. 

The touchdown to Demarcus Robinson marked the first touchdown reception for a Ravens wide receiver since week three.

Running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins combined for 158 yards on the ground.

The Ravens (10-5) host the Steelers on New Year's Day at 1 p.m.

