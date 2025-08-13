Baltimore Ravens backup QB Cooper Rush to get more reps against former team

Baltimore Ravens backup QB Cooper Rush to get more reps against former team

Baltimore Ravens backup QB Cooper Rush to get more reps against former team

Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Cooper Rush is expected to get more playing time on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys, his former team, in the second preseason game.

Rush previously had success in a backup role for Dallas, taking over games for injured starter Dak Prescott.

He signed a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the Ravens this offseason to be two-time MVP Lamar Jackson's primary backup.

On Saturday, the Ravens will play in Dallas, where Rush played for eight years.

Rush said on Wednesday that he's more focused on showing the Ravens he belongs on the roster, rather than showcasing anything to his former team.

"I've been really trying to show [my] current team I'm doing well, Rush said. "Things like that are the main focus. I'm getting ready to play. Those games do matter. Those preseason games do help guys in my position. Those reps do count. You learn from them, so when you have to go out there in the real thing, it works."

"He is a professional"

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 24-16, last week in the first preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium.

In that game, Rush completed two of his four passes for 16 yards but was intercepted and sacked once.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh plans on more playing time for Rush, followed by third-string Devin Leary. Lamar Jackson will not play.

"Cooper Rush, he is a professional. He's a pro" Harbaugh said. "[He] operates the offense well, makes great decisions, handles the protections, and gets the ball out on time. [He is an] accurate passer. I think he's a winning quarterback. You see that every day in practice."

Cooper Rush in Dallas

Rush started eight games for the Dallas Cowboys last season while Dak Prescott was injured.

The 31-year-old Central Michigan product finished the season with a passer rating of 83.8.

He has appeared in 38 games in his career since making his debut in 2017 with the Cowboys. Rush played in nine games for Dallas in 2022, and posted a 4-1 record.