Baltimore rabbi increases security with Jewish community celebrating Passover

A rise in antisemitism is changing the way Jewish people in America, including here in Baltimore, are planning to celebrate Passover.

According to the American Jewish Committee, 30% of members of the Jewish community have reported avoiding certain places, events, or situations out of concern for their safety.

Rabbi Levi Druk, with Chabad of Downtown, says the Seder he is leading will have extra security measures.

"The holiday commemorates the exodus of the Jewish people from the land of Egypt," said Rabbi Druk.

Passover begins Wednesday night at sundown and lasts through April 9.

Increase in security

Rabbi Druk says he's been preparing for Passover a little further in advance this year to make sure that people feel safe attending his Seder.

"Passover is all about knowing we can break through any constraint, anything holding us back," said Rabbi Druk.

This year, there will be added extra security, and Chabad of Downtown will be monitoring who comes inside their Seders.

The added safety measures come just weeks after a man drove a truck full of explosives into a Michigan synagogue.

Officials said on Monday that the attack was an act of terrorism inspired by the Iran-backed militant group, Hezbollah.

"We're proud of being Jewish"

Rabbi Druk says it's important to be vigilant, but to not let a rise in anti-Semitism hold people back from celebrating the occasion.

"It is disheartening but we're proud of being Jewish and we're going to continue celebrating our Judaism and we hope everyone else who is Jewish will join us," said Rabbi Druk.

The rabbi says now more than ever, it's important for Jews to come together to take a stand against hate.

"I think it's the only answer to the rising tide of antisemitism is to come together, strengthen our connection to Judaism and to fellow Jews, and that gives us the confidence and ability to withstand these challenges," said Rabbi Druk.