Baltimore's Celebration Of Pride Goes Back Decades

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- As Pride Month comes to a close, WJZ wants to take time to remember some of the celebrations held in Charm City this year.

Baltimore kicked off its Pride celebrations on June 1 and held several events throughout the month leading up to perhaps the biggest draw, the Pride Parade held over the past weekend.

Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore, said Baltimore has been a top destination among the LGBTQ community for decades, dating back to the 1930s.

SPECIAL SECTION: Celebrating Pride 2022

"We want the LGBTQ plus and the same gender community to know we're a loving community and we want folks to know that they can have a great time in Baltimore City," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said Baltimore was one of the first communities in the country to celebrate Pride and the LGBTQ community.

"We were one of the first communities to have a gay pride festival," he said. "In fact, behind San Francisco and New York, we were the third city, in 1975, to kick off that kind of parade, which was very, very significant."

It's just not events that have put Baltimore on the map, though. Several restaurants are also favorites in the LGBTQ community.

Cindy Lou's in Harbor East just got named as a go-to place for gay couples in Out Traveler magazine.

"I think that the restaurant is romantic for everyone," co-owner Tony Foreman said. "We welcome everyone."

Foreman acknowledged the recognition is an honor but said the goal has always been to offer top-notch service to everyone.

"It keeps us confident that we're doing the job with every single piece of the market," Foreman said. "I think that's a big deal. It's the right thing to do."