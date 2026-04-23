Baltimore porch pirate caught on camera stealing a package: "I was appalled"

A woman was caught on doorbell cameras running up to a Baltimore resident's porch and stealing a package in the middle of the day.

The video shows a woman getting out of what appeared to be a white delivery van, walking up to the porch, and snatching the package on S. Macon Street in the Greektown neighborhood.

A neighbor said the package was a birthday gift for a young family member.

"Sometimes you'll get packages delivered, and you'll sit and watch Amazon, and they will tell you it got dropped off, and by the time you get to the front door, it's gone," neighbor Derrick Simpson said

A neighbor, who didn't want to be identified for safety reasons, shared the video with CBS News Baltimore of a random person stealing the package from her porch.

"To just hop out in broad daylight and steal someone's packages, I was appalled," the neighbor said.

The neighbor said she reached out to the police and shared the video with investigators.

She hopes the woman in the video is caught, but until then, neighbors have a message for her.

"Don't do it again, you will get caught," a neighbor said.

WJZ reached out to Baltimore City Police for a statement, but they have yet to respond.