Baltimore police launches traffic enforcement team aimed at reducing serious collisions

The Baltimore Police Department has launched a Citywide Traffic Team (CTT) in an effort to reduce traffic-related deaths and dangerous driving.

Police have conducted more than 400 traffic stops and issued nearly 370 traffic citations since the CTT started on January 18.

"The Citywide Traffic Team envisions Baltimore as a city where everyone can travel safely, regardless of neighborhood, mode of transportation, or time of day, and where traffic-related deaths and serious injuries are preventable, unacceptable, and ultimately eliminated through shared responsibility and effective public safety practices," Baltimore Police stated.

What to know about the CTT

Along with enforcement, the CTT is partnering with city agencies for education, outreach, and long-term traffic safety solutions. The unit targets drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists to make sure traffic laws are followed.

Police say the CTT's enforcement efforts will be aimed at serious and deadly crashes, along with speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, reckless and aggressive driving, and violations at intersections, school zones, and pedestrian crossings.

The team will also be used to help traffic enforcement of improper use of Virginia license plates by Maryland residents.

According to police, in 2025, Baltimore's Police Department saw a 75% increase in traffic enforcement, which included nearly 11,000 citations given to Maryland drivers with Virginia license plates.

CTT's enforcement

As of January 27, CTT's enforcement efforts have led to 72 repair orders issued, 334 warnings, 10 parking citations, one driving under the influence arrest, and 15 vehicles towed.