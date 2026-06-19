Baltimore Police seize dirtbikes and firearms in Lexington Street raid

Baltimore Police conducted an arrest on Friday, leading to the recovery of multiple dirtbikes and firearms.

At 9:30 a.m, police executed the search and seizure at the 1000 block of West Lexington Street.

When units arrived, they discovered multiple dirt bikes and motor scooters, including one that had been reported stolen from Ohio.

Officers also recovered firearms and ammunition.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Central Booking, where charges are currently pending.

Dirtbike culture in Baltimore City

Dirt bike culture is prevalent throughout the city of Baltimore.

While some say the activity helps the youth stay out of trouble, others would argue it has become a problem.

Back in 2021, the non-profit, B-360, partnered with Baltimore City schools to help students learn STEM through dirt bike riding.

"Some of our past students have been able to secure jobs with Red Bull and NASA, so the tools that they're learning here and the skills that they're learning here are transferring into very lucrative careers," said Ebony Larry, B-360 programming manager and instructor.

Police launched a crackdown on illegal dirt bike riding in 2026 after a 37-year-old man died while riding a dirt bike and crashing into an SUV.

Currently, gas station owners could face fines up to $1,000 or 90 days in jail for supplying fuel to dirt bikes.

Also, earlier this month, a Baltimore Police officer was hit by a dirtbike while conducting crowd control during a club let-out.