Baltimore police seek missing 93-year-old man
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are asking for finding Daniel Young, a missing 93-year-old man last seen in Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore.
Young was last seen driving a 2002 Toyota Camry on the 5500 block of Elderon Avenue.
He is 5'6" and around 150 pounds.
Family and friends are concerned about Young's well-being, police said.
Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Daniel Young is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.
