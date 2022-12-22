Watch CBS News
Baltimore police seek missing 93-year-old man

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are asking for finding Daniel Young, a missing 93-year-old man last seen in Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore. 

Young was last seen driving a 2002 Toyota Camry on the 5500 block of Elderon Avenue. 

Daniel Young, 93

He is 5'6" and around 150 pounds. 

Family and friends are concerned about Young's well-being, police said. 

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Daniel Young is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

