Baltimore police seek missing 93-year-old man

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are asking for finding Daniel Young, a missing 93-year-old man last seen in Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore.

Young was last seen driving a 2002 Toyota Camry on the 5500 block of Elderon Avenue.

Daniel Young, 93

He is 5'6" and around 150 pounds.

Family and friends are concerned about Young's well-being, police said.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Daniel Young is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.