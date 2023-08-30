Baltimore Police searching for missing eleven-year-old girl

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl, the department said Wednesday.

Zulma Coreas was last seen on August 25, in the 200 block of North Glover Street.

She was seen wearing a blue shirt and denim shorts. She is 4'11 and weighs 80 pounds.

Police said the girl has never gone missing before, and the family is concerned of her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zulma Coreas, is urged to contact detectives at 443-984-7385 or 911.