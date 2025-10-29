Baltimore police officer suspended after viral video shows person nearly run over during pursuit

A Baltimore police officer was suspended after a video went viral that showed the officer driving aggressively and nearly running over a person in West Baltimore.

The video shows a person running away, and the officer following through a grassy field and in a neighborhood, before crashing his patrol car.

"The contents of the video are deeply concerning," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. "The officer in question has been suspended, and the situation is under investigation. This investigation will be thorough, in accordance with all laws and regulations, to ensure proper accountability."

#NEW: Video shows a Baltimore City Police officer nearly hit someone, after driving aggressively towards them onto a grassy field in West Baltimore.



The police commissioner calls it "disturbing," while the officer's powers have been suspended.



More tonight on @wjz.. pic.twitter.com/nfXcoJJkdd — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) October 29, 2025

It is unclear what led up to the incident or if there were any injuries.

The Baltimore Police Department said it has opened an internal affairs investigation and is reviewing the officer's body-worn camera footage.

"What is seen in this video is not only disturbing, but alarming," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "This is not how we expect our officers to behave, and this incident does not reflect the values or standards of the Baltimore Police Department. Our department continues to work hard to rebuild trust and change the narrative of our department and our city. We remain committed to holding officers accountable for their actions and continuing the work of rebuilding trust with our community."