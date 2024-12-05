Baltimore Police officer injured after crash during stolen vehicle pursuit

BALTIMORE – A police officer was injured Friday afternoon after pursuing a stolen vehicle, according to Baltimore Police Department.

Officers said they received a call about the stolen car around 3:30 p.m.

When they responded to the area near the intersection of Walbash and Garrison Boulevard, they found that another officer had been involved in a crash with the stolen vehicle.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital but is expected to recover.

Two suspects were taken into custody.