Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Police officer injured after crash during stolen vehicle pursuit

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE – A police officer was injured Friday afternoon after pursuing a stolen vehicle, according to Baltimore Police Department.

Officers said they received a call about the stolen car around 3:30 p.m.

When they responded to the area near the intersection of Walbash and Garrison Boulevard, they found that another officer had been involved in a crash with the stolen vehicle.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital but is expected to recover.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.