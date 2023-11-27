Baltimore Police officer injured after driver takes off during traffic stop
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore Police officer was injured while conducting a traffic stop Monday evening, police said.
The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the knee.
Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and East 33rd Street. The driver of the vehicle drove off and struck the patrol vehicle as the officer was getting out.
No other information was available.
