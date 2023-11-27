Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Police officer injured after driver takes off during traffic stop

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Monday evening news update (11/27/2023)
Here's your Monday evening news update (11/27/2023) 01:39

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore Police officer was injured while conducting a traffic stop Monday evening, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the knee.

Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and East 33rd Street. The driver of the vehicle drove off and struck the patrol vehicle as the officer was getting out.

No other information was available.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 10:31 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.