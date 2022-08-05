Baltimore Police looking for missing boy, grandmother

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police said Friday detectives are looking for a missing 4-year-old boy and his 72-year-old grandmother, who were last seen Thursday night.

Ashton Davis and Marthann Davis were last seen at 6:40 p.m. in Northwest Baltimore leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road in a Red Kia Soul, police said.

Ashton Davis, 4, and Marthann Davis, 72 Baltimore Police

Family members fear Marthann Davis might have suffered a medical emergency or that their disappearance might be related to storms that battered the region Thursday night.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of Ashton and his grandmother's whereabouts is asked to call Missing Person detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.