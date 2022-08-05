Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Baltimore Police looking for missing boy, grandmother

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police said Friday detectives are looking for a missing 4-year-old boy and his 72-year-old grandmother, who were last seen Thursday night. 

Ashton Davis and Marthann Davis were last seen at 6:40 p.m. in Northwest Baltimore leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road in a Red Kia Soul, police said. 

untitled-design-45.png
  Ashton Davis, 4, and Marthann Davis, 72 Baltimore Police

Family members fear Marthann Davis might have suffered a medical emergency or that their disappearance might be related to storms that battered the region Thursday night. 

Anyone who has seen and or knows of Ashton and his grandmother's whereabouts is asked to call Missing Person detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 8:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.