Baltimore Police investigating after person found dead near Harborview Marina and Yacht Club
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a death near the Harborview Marina and Yacht Club.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Harborview Drive on Saturday morning after a marina resident located an unconscious male in a shared bathroom facility.
Paramedics removed the door and pronounced him dead around 9 a.m., police said.
The cause of the death is under investigation.
No other information was provided.
