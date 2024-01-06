Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Police investigating after person found dead near Harborview Marina and Yacht Club

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Miana Massey has your Saturday morning news roundup 1/6/2024
Miana Massey has your Saturday morning news roundup 1/6/2024 02:21

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a death near the Harborview Marina and Yacht Club.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Harborview Drive on Saturday morning after a marina resident located an unconscious male in a shared bathroom facility.

Paramedics removed the door and pronounced him dead around 9 a.m., police said.

The cause of the death is under investigation.

No other information was provided.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 2:51 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.