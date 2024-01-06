Baltimore Police investigating after person found dead near Harborview Marina and Yacht Club

Miana Massey has your Saturday morning news roundup 1/6/2024

Miana Massey has your Saturday morning news roundup 1/6/2024

Miana Massey has your Saturday morning news roundup 1/6/2024

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a death near the Harborview Marina and Yacht Club.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Harborview Drive on Saturday morning after a marina resident located an unconscious male in a shared bathroom facility.

Paramedics removed the door and pronounced him dead around 9 a.m., police said.

The cause of the death is under investigation.

No other information was provided.