Baltimore police investigate two armed robberies targeting businesses hours apart

Baltimore police are investigating whether two armed robberies of businesses early Friday morning are connected after similar incidents happened less than two hours apart.

Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to O'Donnell's Pub & Grille in the 500 block of South Potomac Street in the Canton neighborhood.

A bartender told police that two suspects entered the bar, claimed to have a gun and reached toward their waistbands while demanding money. The bartender opened the cash register, and the suspects took the money before leaving in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a second commercial robbery in the 1500 block of 62nd Street in East Baltimore.

A cashier told police that two suspects entered the business, claimed to be armed and forced the cashier to open the register and hand over money.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored Hyundai sedan, according to police.

Investigators are looking into whether the robberies are connected. Police said the incidents share several similarities.