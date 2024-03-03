Watch CBS News
Local

Baltimore Police investigate homicide of a 35-year-old man Saturday night

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Sunday morning news roundup | March 3, 2024
Your Sunday morning news roundup | March 3, 2024 01:48

BALTIMORE-- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 35-year-old man late Saturday night.

According to a release, officers responded to the 1400 block of East Biddle Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 11:39 p.m.

There officers found the victim suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was then taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for further aid but was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Homicides detectives urge anyone with any information on this incident to contact them at 410-396-2100 or  the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 11:35 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.