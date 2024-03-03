Baltimore Police investigate homicide of a 35-year-old man Saturday night

BALTIMORE-- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 35-year-old man late Saturday night.

According to a release, officers responded to the 1400 block of East Biddle Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 11:39 p.m.

There officers found the victim suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was then taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for further aid but was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Homicides detectives urge anyone with any information on this incident to contact them at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.