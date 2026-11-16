Police say driver intentionally struck and killed pedestrian after altercation in Baltimore, suspect flees

A man was intentionally struck and killed by a vehicle on Sunday night in Baltimore and the driver fled the scene, police say.

The incident happened around 10:44 p.m. in the 100 block of North Smallwood Street, said a statement issued by the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

After arriving on the scene, officers found 60-year-old Juan Wilson, who was unresponsive after being struck by a vehicle. Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigating officers said they learned that before being hit by the vehicle, Wilson "had been involved in an altercation" and "was struck intentionally by the vehicle," according to the police statement.

Homicide detectives were called in and have taken control of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.