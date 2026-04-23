Baltimore police found compliant in several more sections of federal consent decree

A federal judge has terminated three more sections of the Baltimore Police Department's federal consent decree.

Those sections include First Amendment Protected Activity, Coordination with Baltimore City School Police, and the Community Oversight Task Force. A judge found the areas were in full and effective compliance for more than one year of the sustainment period.

This is the second time sections of the consent decree have been terminated from the court's oversight and supervision.

The city said it's now in compliance or on track to be compliant with more than 83% of the consent decree.

"Reaching sustained compliance in these areas is another important step forward in our ongoing efforts to strengthen and modernize the Baltimore Police Department," said Police Commissioner Richard Worley. "Through strengthened policies, training, and enhanced accountability, we are holding ourselves to a higher standard, continually evaluating and refining our practices to ensure meaningful, lasting progress under the consent decree."

Officials said the city and DOJ filed a joint motion asking the court to find BPD in sustained compliance with the three sections of the decree earlier this month.

"As BPD continues to make historic progress to fulfill the Consent Decree, we see the impact: historic declines in violence, stronger relationships between sworn officers and our communities, and more effective Constitutional policing," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "We know there is still work ahead, but I am confident that we are on the right path, and I continue to give my gratitude to the men and women of the BPD who have made this happen."

Thursday's hearing

At a consent decree hearing Thursday, Judge James Bredar asked about the department's training efforts and the implementation of new de-escalation methods.

He also questioned any gaps for misconduct if the department is hiring officers too quickly.

Worley said the change of department culture has addressed that concern.

"We've put a lot of effort into training, training, training," Worley said. "We don't just do the training but the background checks and the hiring processes are a lot more stringent."

The judge also raised concerns over the department's trial board backlog and why it's still there.

Worley calls it a pain point.

"Right now, there are several hundred of them waiting to go," Worley said.

What is the federal consent decree?

The federal consent decree was implemented as an oversight program in the aftermath of the in-custody death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore in 2015. Gray died while he was transported by police, sparking protests in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Police Department has been under the consent decree has been since 2017, after a 2016 Department of Justice report that outlined widespread abuse, excessive force, unlawful stops, and discriminatory policing by the city's police department. There were 18 areas outlined that the department needed to be compliant.

In 2024, the police department launched the Consent Decree Dashboard to show transparency during the process.