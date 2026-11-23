Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a man whose body was discovered last week in Baltimore's Herring Run Park.

Earle Johnson, 41, was taken into custody on Nov. 19. He is accused of causing the beating death of his ex-brother-in-law, 45-year-old Aaron Green, whose body was located on Nov. 15 in the 2800 block of Chesterfield Avenue.

Police believe Green was last seen at Johnson's home, which is not far from the park. Investigators believe the men got into a fight on Nov. 8, and Johnson allegedly killed Green and then disposed of his body.

Suspect faces murder and related charges

Green's death was initially considered "suspicious," according to a statement by police, but his death was upgraded to a homicide on Friday.

Johnson has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as assault and unauthorized disposal of or burying a body.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call 410-396-2100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Family "devastated," knew something was wrong right away

Last week, CBS News Baltimore spoke with the victim's family, as well as the man who found his body.

Green's family members said they usually keep in touch with him, so they knew something was wrong when they didn't hear from him.

"We are in shambles, we are devastated," said Green's younger sister, Linnea. "Things like this happen on TV and you see it, but to have this happen to our family, it's just really not good. It's cruel, senseless. It's the holidays, so who wants to mourn during a holiday?"

The man who made the discovery said he was walking with his dog when it started going crazy as it picked up the scent. He and other neighbors said they were shocked to learn that a body had been found in the woods of the park.