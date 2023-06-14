Baltimore Police arrest man after residents say he fired gun off apartment balcony prompting standoff

BALTIMORE - A man was arrested following a brief standoff after he allegedly shot a person in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded around 11:11 p.m. to the 700 block of Poplar Grove Street.

An armed 24-year-old man, who was barricaded inside an apartment, was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Officers found a 57-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Residents said the man was shooting a gun from his Rosemont Tower apartment balcony.

"When I got the call, I just heard a resident got shot by a guy," a resident said.

Residents told WJZ this wasn't the first time he shot a gun at the property.

"I just knew he was shooting off the balcony before," a resident said.

Security on Wednesday at the affordable housing complex was visible as some visiting friends wondered where they can feel safe.

"Crime is everywhere," said Phyllis Bryant. "It's everywhere. You can't really avoid it."

City police report, year-to-date that a 19 percent decrease in homicides and a nine percent decrease in non-fatal shootings.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.