Police investigate several armed robberies at Baltimore businesses

Baltimore police are investigating a string of armed robberies at Baltimore businesses that occurred early Sunday.

At least three robberies happened between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., all involving weapons, police said.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., a 61-year-old man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at employees and stealing money and cigarettes. He was arrested and identified by the victims, according to police.

Five hours earlier, an employee in the 1100 block of West 41st Street told police two men wearing black jackets and gray sweats, and face masks, displayed a black switchblade knife and demanded money before running away.

Then, at 1 a.m., employees in the 2000 block of West Forest Park said two people pulled out a knife and gun, then demanded money before taking off.