Baltimore pitcher Trevor Rogers named Most Valuable Oriole for 2025 season

Baltimore Orioles left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers was named the Most Valuable Oriole for the 2025 season.

The Orioles acquired Rogers at the 2024 trade deadline in a deal that sent infielder Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers to Miami.

"I'm honored just to be in the elite company that's had this award in years past," Rogers said.

In a mid-season series with the Marlins, many were wondering if the Orioles had trade remorse as Stowers came into that series batting .279 with 16 homers and 48 RBIs and was just selected to his first All-Star game.

Rogers might not have been named an All-Star this season, but on Tuesday, he was named as the Most Valuable Oriole after becoming the ballclub's unlikely ace.

Rogers' resurgence

Rogers started the season on the injured list with a knee injury and spent most of May and June pitching in Triple-A.

The narrative surrounding Rogers was that he had become a shell of the pitcher who was named an All-Star and the National League Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2021.

But, quietly, on a struggling ballclub, he has garnered whispers of Cy Young and American League Comeback Player of the Year legitimacy.

"Just the entire journey that I've been on since I've gotten here, kind of a bumpy start, not the start that any of us would have wanted, but seeing where we are today, it was worth it going through those struggles," Rogers said. "Getting this award, I'm very thankful."

Through 17 starts this season, Rogers is 9-2 with a 1.35 ERA.

"What he's done has been historic in a lot of ways," said Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino. "And then, the backstory is just awesome, just what he went through last year and the circumstances of negativity that surrounded him and to see him fight through it. Just a great story."

Taking the honor from Gunnar

Rogers breaks up Gunnar Henderson's streak of taking home the award the past two seasons.

Henderson has put together another nice season, leading the team in almost all major categories, but what Rogers has accomplished this season is, to use his manager's adjective, "historic."

The 6-foot-5 lefty is the only starting pitcher in Orioles franchise history to allow two or fewer runs in 15 consecutive outings – a streak that is the longest in the majors since Julio Urías's streak of 17 in 2022-2023.

Rogers' 1.35 ERA through 17 starts is also the best in Orioles history, surpassing the previous mark of 1.56 by Hall of Famer Jim Palmer in 1975.

Rogers will make his 18th and final start of the season when the Orioles close out the season on road against the Yankees this weekend.