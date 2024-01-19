Baltimore Peninsula announces new public park in honor of former U.S. representative Elijah Cummings

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Peninsula has announced the development of a new public park in honor of former Maryland Congressman, U.S. representative Elijah Cummings.

Cummings served in the United States House of Representatives for Maryland's 7th congressional district from 1996 until his death in 2019. He is known for his civil rights work, and advocacy for Baltimore City youth.

Designed by the Baltimore-based architecture firm Hoerr Schaudt Landscape Architects, "Elijah's Park" will be nestled between Rye Street Market and the 250 Mission Apartments.

The park, which will span 28,000 square feet, is symbolic of Cumming's advocacy to Baltimore Youth, according to the Baltimore Peninsula development team.

It will include a playground, and Black Lives Matter Mosaic designed by high school participants of The Choice Program at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

"My Dad would often say of his work, 'this is bigger than me,' and this park is exactly that, a large public green space for the community to make productive use of and enjoy.," Cumming's daughter Jennifer said.