$44 million secured for development in Baltimore's Park Heights community

A Baltimore nonprofit said it's secured funding to build a $44 million mixed-use community in Park Heights. The community will include 83 units of affordable rental housing and commercial business space on Belvedere Avenue near the Pimlico Race Course.

The BRIDGES Community Development Corporation teamed up with Bon Secours Unity Properties and WinnCompanies for this effort.

The team assembled 10 vacant and underutilized parcels that had once provided housing and commercial uses to the Park Heights neighborhood. The structures were removed beginning in the 1990s, and the final commercial property is scheduled for removal in 2026.

"One of the parcels is the site of a former auto shop. That will be demolished," said Laura Manville, WinnCompanies' Vice President of Development. "The auto shop currently sits on what will be the building's front door."

"We are proud to be a development partner in Belvedere Place, a project that reflects our long-term commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable housing and building safe, active communities for Baltimore residents," said Ruben Chandrasekar, the executive director of Bon Secours Unity Properties.

The Residences at Belvedere Place

Michael Gaines, the president of BRIDGES Community Development Corporation, said the project came to be from a vision from his pastor.

That vision, born from Manna Bible Baptist Church roughly 10 years ago, is to re-develop the area around the church on Belvedere Avenue.

The master plan includes renovating vacant homes, expanding the church's food pantry, redeveloping Queensbury Park and constructing affordable housing which will be called Residences at Belvedere Place.

"Belvedere is two Italian words that mean beautiful view," Gaines said. "Our view is that people will want to live here because they see beautiful things happening."

Gaines hopes it brings vibrancy back to the community.

"We expect that people who live here and need affordable rental housing will be some of the first residents," Gaines said. "We believe the faith community has to step forward and take leadership for revitalizing communities."

Construction has begun and is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2027.