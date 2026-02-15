Watch CBS News
Baltimore overnight shootings leave 1 teen dead, 1 wounded, police say

Mark Prussin
A teenager was fatally shot and another was injured overnight Saturday in Baltimore in separate incidents, including one near a school, according to police. 

The 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead early Sunday morning after a shooting near the corner of Druid Hill Avenue and Bloom Street in West Baltimore, police said. 

It happened just after 2 a.m. 

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Her name has not been released at this time. 

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized hours earlier following a shooting in Northwest Baltimore. 

The boy was shot at around 11:30 p.m. on the corner of Piedmont Avenue and Denison Street, not far from Hilton Elementary School. 

He was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

