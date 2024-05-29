Baltimore Outreach Services gala to help mission of supporting women, children experiencing homelessness

BALTIMORE --- Baltimore Outreach Services (B.O.S) has supported women and their children experiencing homelessness for more than two decades.

They provide them with a safe place to rest, recover and heal.

Baltimore Outreach Services will host their Hope Gala on June 7 to help continue their mission.

WJZ anchor Denise Koch will be hosting.

In addition, the Baltimore School of the Arts Jazz Ensemble will be performing.

Baltimore Outreach Services is a chance to start over for mothers.

"I just kept going through road bump after road bump," said Erin, a resident living at Baltimore Outreach Services. "And then she and I became homeless —to where BOS took us in."

Due to privacy concerns, she did not want her face on camera, but she told WJZ how B.O.S. is helping.

"They've given us shelter, food and clothes," Erin said.

Baltimore Outreach Services is a place women and their children can receive shelter, resources and anything they need to get back on their feet. It is an open living space, but contains everything they need and more.

"They won't let you go without," said Erin.

For four months, Erin and her daughter have called this place home until they can transition into permanent housing.

"There is such a need, such a vulnerable population and women and children are actually the growing population surrounding homelessness," said Yvonne Terry, Executive Director of Baltimore Outreach Services.

Terry said they are one of a few shelters in Baltimore City only for women and children experiencing homelessness.

"We provide them with one-on-one case management and life skill training to help them kind of – regroup," Terry said.

Terry told WJZ that their focus is to provide what they need to build a better life.

"They ask and they pretty much provide," said Erin.

If you'd like to donate or help Baltimore Outreach Services, you can visit www.baltimoreoutreach.org/gala

A big portion of B.O.S's budget comes from the funds raised during the Gala and online donations.