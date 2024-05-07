Watch CBS News
Sports

Baltimore Orioles shutout by Washington Nationals, 3-0

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Puppy love! Orioles spend pregame time with BARCS Animal Shelter pups
Puppy love! Orioles spend pregame time with BARCS Animal Shelter pups 00:25

The Baltimore Orioles were limited to three base hits in their 3-0 loss Tuesday evening at the Washington Nationals.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak, and handed ace pitcher Corbin Burnes his second loss of the season.

Burnes allowed three runs on five base hits with three walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out six batters.

The Nationals scored a run in the second inning and two in the seventh.

Adley Rutschman, Jordan Westburg and Cedric Mullins had the Orioles' hits.

Designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn and Manager Brandon Hyde were ejected in the ninth after O'Hearn struck out.

The Orioles (23-12) finish their two-game series in Washington D.C. at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina before landing in Maryland.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 9:06 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.