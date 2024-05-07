Baltimore Orioles shutout by Washington Nationals, 3-0

The Baltimore Orioles were limited to three base hits in their 3-0 loss Tuesday evening at the Washington Nationals.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak, and handed ace pitcher Corbin Burnes his second loss of the season.

Burnes allowed three runs on five base hits with three walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out six batters.

The Nationals scored a run in the second inning and two in the seventh.

Adley Rutschman, Jordan Westburg and Cedric Mullins had the Orioles' hits.

Designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn and Manager Brandon Hyde were ejected in the ninth after O'Hearn struck out.

The Orioles (23-12) finish their two-game series in Washington D.C. at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.