Baltimore Orioles bring back free agent pitcher Zach Eflin on a $10 million, 1-year deal

The Baltimore Orioles are bringing back right-hander Zach Eflin on a $10 million, one-year contract.

The Orioles acquired Eflin in a trade from Tampa Bay during the 2024 season, and he pitched well down the stretch that year, but he went 6-5 with a 5.93 ERA during an injury-plagued 2025. With the Orioles on their way to a last-place finish, Eflin seemed like a candidate to be traded in July, but just before the deadline he went on the injured list with back trouble, and he was eventually ruled out for the season.

After becoming a free agent, the 31-year-old Eflin is returning to the Orioles. He's set to receive $5 million in 2026, plus a $3 million signing bonus. His deal also includes a $25 million mutual option for 2027 or a $2 million buyout.

Additionally, Eflin's option price and his buyout would each escalate depending on how many starts he makes this coming season: $1 million for 15 starts, $1.5 million for 20 and $2.5 million for 25. Since mutual options are almost never exercised, he could earn up to $15 million for one season.

Baltimore has been active after a disappointing 2025 season, signing slugger Pete Alonso and reliever Ryan Helsley and trading for reliever Andrew Kittredge, outfielder Taylor Ward and right-hander Shane Baz.