Baltimore Orioles on verge of clinching playoff berth, postseason tickets on sale

BALTIMORE -- With the Baltimore Orioles on the verge of clinching a playoff berth, postseason tickets are now on sale.

The O's (86-70) currently own the top wild card spot by four games over Detroit and Kansas City with six games remaining, as of Monday night.

If the Orioles hold on to that top wild card position, they will host three American League Wild Card games on October 1-3 at Camden Yards.

Tickets are on sale to the public for potential wild card, divisional and championship series games. You can find ticket information here.

The Orioles finish the regular season with three games in New York against the Yankees and three in Minnesota against the Twins.

Last season, the Orioles earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs but were swept in the American League Divisional Series by the Texas Rangers.