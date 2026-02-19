Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg "physically unable" to participate at spring training

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg has been unable to take part in spring training after a right oblique injury during the offseason, and it was unclear Thursday whether an elbow issue was also keeping him off the field.

"He's just unable to participate right now," first-year manager Craig Albernaz told reporters Thursday. "He's getting evaluated by our medical team and also outside people to make sure we have a plan in place, and see what's going on with Jordan to get him going."

When asked whether it was the oblique or a new elbow issue for Westburg, the manager replied, "Just physically unable to go."

Albernaz also was asked whether there was a fear that any issues for Westburg are worse that originally thought.

"Just want to make sure that we do our due diligence and make sure Jordan is in the best chance to play this year," Albernaz said.

Westburg, who turned 27 on Wednesday, hit .265 with 17 homers and 41 RBs in 85 games last season, when he missed time with a left hamstring strain and a right ankle sprain. He hit .265 with 18 homers and 63 RBIs in 107 games in 2024, when he appeared in the All-Star Game two weeks before sustaining a broken right hand when getting hit by a pitch.

Mike Elias, the team's president of baseball operations, said last week at the start of camp that Westburg was recovering from a right oblique injury that could delay his participation in spring training games. The first game is Saturday.

The Orioles will be without second baseman Jackson Holliday to start the season after surgery last week to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand.