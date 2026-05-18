Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday reinstated from injured list, not in Monday's lineup

Jackson Holliday was reinstated from the injured list and rejoined the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. He was not in the lineup as the Orioles started a series against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Holliday had been on the injured list since March 22 following surgery on the hamate bone in his right hand. The second baseman joined the team for pregame warmups and was activated right before the game started.

The 22-year-old, who was the top overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft, took ground balls and batting practice. Jeremiah Jackson is in Baltimore's lineup at second base, batting seventh.

Holliday toured the Orioles' farm system on multiple rehab assignments in the first eight weeks of the season. His arrival with the club followed a triple off the outfield wall on Sunday and a homer on Saturday with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.

In 22 minor league games this season, Holliday batted .176 with a double, triple, home run and five RBIs.

The son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, he batted .242 in 2025, his first full major league season. He had 17 homers and 55 RBIs. He made his MLB debut in 2024.