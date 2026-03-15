Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson hit clutch home run in USA's win over D.R. in World Baseball Classic

Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson hit a clutch home run in Team USA's 2-1 win over the Dominican Republican in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic on Sunday.

Henderson cleared the right-center field wall with a 400-foot blast that tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning. Boston's Roman Anthony homered later in the inning to give the USA a 2-1 lead.

Henderson's home run came on a 3-2 sweeper off Athletics pitcher Luis Severino. According to the Associated Press, Henderson entered the game hitting 7 for 9 with a home run, double, and four RBIs in his career against Severino.

Although his primary position for the Orioles is shortstop, Henderson started at third base for the USA on Sunday. He has gone 6 for 14 with a double and two home runs in three WBC games.

"Playing the hot hand right?" USA Manager Mark DeRosa said ahead of Sunday's game. "Gunnar's got numbers against Severino."

Henderson's impact in Baltimore

Henderson, a second-round draft pick in 2019, is heading into his fourth full season with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 2025, he batted .274 with 17 home runs, 68 RBIs and 30 stolen bases. He was an All-Star in 2024, which saw him bat .281 with 37 home runs92 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and 31 doubles.

Henderson was the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year and Silver Slugger winner.

The Associated Press contributed to this story