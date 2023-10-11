Orioles get swept for 1st time in 2023, lose AL Division Series in 3 games to Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles picked the wrong week to get swept for the first time in 2023.

The rookie shortstop didn't even know what losing in a sweep felt like in the big leagues before the AL Division Series against the Texas Rangers.

After winning 101 games and finishing the regular season with the American League's best record, the Orioles trailed by six runs after just two innings Tuesday night. They never gave themselves a chance in a 7-1 loss, their eighth postseason defeat in a row over 10 seasons.

Baltimore still has a 91-series streak without getting swept in the regular season, going back to before Henderson was called up in the summer of 2022.

The Orioles went 52 series over the entire 2023 regular season without getting swept, a first for the franchise since it moved to Baltimore in 1954. The Orioles became the fourth big league team since 2000 to accomplish that feat.

It means little now.

Baltimore fell behind by seven runs through three innings of an 11-8 loss in Game 2 at Camden Yards, then was down by six runs in the second inning of Game 3.

Henderson had one of the few highlights with an RBI single off Nathan Eovaldi in the fifth, but the Orioles couldn't get close.

Baltimore loaded the bases against the hard-throwing Aroldis Chapman with two outs in the eighth, but José Leclerc retired pinch-hitter Aaron Hicks on a grounder to first. Hicks had hit a three-run homer off Leclerc in the ninth inning in Game 2.

Dean Kremer started both of the clinching games for the Orioles in the regular season, the one that secured a playoff spot and the 100th victory that ensured the AL East title.

Kremer allowed six runs and seven hits in a season-low 1 2/3 innings against Texas, giving up homers to Corey Seager and Adolis García.

The 91-series streak included series of at least two decisions with no ties. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it's the fourth-longest streak in MLB history behind the 1942-44 St. Louis Cardinals (124), 1906-09 Chicago Cubs (115), and 1903-05 New York Giants (105).

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)