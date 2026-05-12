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Baltimore Orioles game vs. NY Yankees Wednesday moved up due to storm chances

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

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The Baltimore Orioles have moved their game time against the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Orioles Park at Camden Yards to 1:05 p.m. due to the threat of rainy and stormy weather.

Wednesday's final game of the three-game series was originally scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m.

The gates will open for fans at 12 p.m.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is monitoring at least two waves of showers and storms on Wednesday between 1 p.m. and midnight. 

The first wave will move through the area during the afternoon and early evening hours. The second wave will likely come later in the evening, sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight.  The threat of severe weather is low. 

A couple of storms could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds. 

The team said tickets for Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. game will be accepted for the afternoon game. Those who can't attend at the new time should visit Orioles.com/Weather for options. 

The team said that Japanese Heritage Night has been rescheduled to a future date.

The Orioles won the series opener, 3-2, on Monday, and played Tuesday's second game on time.

As of Tuesday, the Orioles (19-23) are third in the American League East.

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