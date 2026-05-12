Baltimore Orioles game vs. NY Yankees Wednesday moved up due to storm chances
The Baltimore Orioles have moved their game time against the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Orioles Park at Camden Yards to 1:05 p.m. due to the threat of rainy and stormy weather.
Wednesday's final game of the three-game series was originally scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m.
The gates will open for fans at 12 p.m.
The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is monitoring at least two waves of showers and storms on Wednesday between 1 p.m. and midnight.
The first wave will move through the area during the afternoon and early evening hours. The second wave will likely come later in the evening, sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight. The threat of severe weather is low.
A couple of storms could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
The team said tickets for Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. game will be accepted for the afternoon game. Those who can't attend at the new time should visit Orioles.com/Weather for options.
The team said that Japanese Heritage Night has been rescheduled to a future date.
The Orioles won the series opener, 3-2, on Monday, and played Tuesday's second game on time.
As of Tuesday, the Orioles (19-23) are third in the American League East.